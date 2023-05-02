Behind Breaking Bond: Closer look at proposed laws heading to the House
HOUSTON - In our ongoing digital series, Behind Breaking Bond, we examine two proposed laws that recently passed through the Texas Senate.
Senate Bill 402, would prioritize trials for defendants charged with Capital murder or murder. The second bill, SB 23, would make defendants convicted of a crime where a weapon was used serve a minimum 10-year prison sentence.
Both have recently passed the Senate and are currently headed to the House.
