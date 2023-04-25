Behind Breaking Bond: PR bonds headed before Texas legislature

In our ongoing digital series Behind Breaking Bond, FOX 26's Randy Wallace looks at bond-related bills heading before the Texas legislature.

MORE BREAKING BOND

We discuss the latest in Austin on a bill that would stop judges from giving a personal recognizance bond to a defendant charged with felon in possession of a weapon.

We also look at a constitutional change that would give judges more discretion when granting bonds to defendants charged with violent offenses like murder.

We will also be talking with Daphine Priscilla Brown Jack founder of Prevention Zone Inc., a nonprofit involved in Criminal Justice Reform. The nonprofit includes support for the wrongly convicted and helping children who have incarcerated parents.