Behind Breaking Bond: PR bonds headed before Texas legislature

HOUSTON - In our ongoing digital series Behind Breaking Bond, FOX 26's Randy Wallace looks at bond-related bills heading before the Texas legislature.  

We discuss the latest in Austin on a bill that would stop judges from giving a personal recognizance bond to a defendant charged with felon in possession of a weapon. 

We also look at a constitutional change that would give judges more discretion when granting bonds to defendants charged with violent offenses like murder. 

‘Good Time Credit’ bill could speed up parole for inmates on good behavior

A bill making its way through the Texas State Legislature would give inmates a better chance at parole. It would allow earned time credit for good behavior and for participating in trade or educational programs. However, critics say it would put more violent offenders back on the streets.

We will also be talking with Daphine Priscilla Brown Jack founder of Prevention Zone Inc., a nonprofit involved in Criminal Justice Reform. The nonprofit includes support for the wrongly convicted and helping children who have incarcerated parents. 