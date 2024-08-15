BeatKing, well-known Houston rapper, producer passes away

FOX 26 has learned Houston rapper and well-known producer BeatKing has passed away.

BeatKing, also known as Justin Riley, was just 39 years old.

His cause of death has not been released.

His manager said, "Today, August 15, 2024, we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever."

Bun B reacted to the news saying: "It's always the good ones. Damn this sh** hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla."

BeatKing is survived by his daughters.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest as we learn more.