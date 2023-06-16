Dangerous heat continues to impact a large portion of Southeast Texas.

"It’s a miserable, just awful kind of heat," said Stephen Kieffer.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for almost all of the Houston area Friday and Saturday. Forecasters expect high temperatures around 100 with heat index values approaching 115.

"It’s like you walk outside and you’re instantly soaking wet," said Kane Kinney. "It’s really, really hot."

Along the coast, temperatures aren’t expected to be quite as hot. A heat advisory has been issued for Galveston with temperatures expected to be around 90 degrees.

"It’s not quite as bad [here]," said George Jimerson. "I’d recommend coming down to Galveston."

Several people were out fishing on the 61st Street Fishing Pier Friday afternoon ahead of Father’s Day Weekend.

"Come out here and fish, go to the beach, just beautiful weather," said Crayton Rogers. "What is it, 90 degrees maybe? It’s perfect."

Large crowds are expected on Galveston Island for Father’s Day Weekend. Red flags are possible throughout the weekend calling for strong rip currents. Officials want to remind swimmers to swim near lifeguard stands and to avoid structures. Also, stay hydrated in the heat.

"We’re expecting another very crowded busy weekend down here," said Chief Peter Davis from Galveston Island Beach Patrol. "With the heat thing going on, it’s actually not bad here on the beach comparatively speaking."

Summer temperatures are just starting to really heat up across Southeast Texas.

"It’s just an oven, it really is," said Kieffer. "I hope that’s not what we’re in for this summer."