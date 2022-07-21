BBQ fundraiser being held this weekend to benefit family of 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
HOUSTON - A barbecue fundraiser will take place this weekend to benefit the family of Khamaya Donelson.
Khamaya, who was 5-years-old, was killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.
BACKGROUND: Who shot Khamaya Donelson? $25K reward offered to find who killed 5-year-old in drive-by shooting
The fundraiser will take place at 4474 Galveston Road in Houston from noon until they are sold out.
For just $12, you can get a brisket and sausage sandwich with rice, potato salad, and all the fixings. Drinks will be sold separately for $1.
We're told raffle drawings will also take place throughout the day.