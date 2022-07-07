Baytown pastor, 1 of 9 arrested for solicitation of children online

Through a multi-agency effort, law enforcement has made nine arrests of predators in Houston and the greater Houston-area targeting children online. One of the arrests was a pastor at a Baytown church.

"Offenders that want to harm kids will find a way to do it," says Shanna Redwine, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office/Special Victims Division. "Don’t assume because an app is mainstream that it’s safe.

An associate pastor at Rollingbrook Fellowship in Baytown has been fired and charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second degree felony offense. Lawrence Hopkins was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on June 23. On Thursday, FOX 26 spoke with the District Attorney's Office who says Hopkins has worked at various churches throughout the state.

"I can tell you that we determined through the course of our investigation that Mr. Hopkins may have worked as a pastor in towns such as Midlothian, Texas, College Station and Baytown," said Redwine. "And given the nature of his access and the potential access to children, we are asking the public too if they have any information or concerns to reach out to the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables office."

Church officials said they had informed the church as a whole on June 26. They released in a statement:

"Dr. Hopkins’ actions oppose the message of the Gospel and have caused immense pain to both his immediate family and his church family. We humbly ask for your prayers. Our hearts find hope in God’s faithfulness, and we will stand firm on the promise: "And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose."

"Unfortunately, there are people who are using the internet in order to access children and to harm our children," says Redwine.

So what can parents do, and what are the red flags?

Redwine says it's important to have those conversations with your child; be aware of what they are doing on their devices; supervise their access, and make sure their access is age appropriate.

"If you see your child becoming increasingly attached to their device, secretive about what they’re doing on their device, and if they are not wanting you to see the content of their communication, along with wanting to communicate more from their rooms," said Redwine

For additional information and resources, click on one of the items below:

Children’s Safe Harbor/ Montgomery County

Harris County Children’s Advocacy Center

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children