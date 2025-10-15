Baytown mother accused of leaving autistic 11-year-old son covered in feces

The Brief Rachel Nicole Blaylock, 41, is charged with injury to a child after her 11-year-old son was found in deplorable conditions, according to investigators. According to court documents, her son, who is autistic, was found covered in dried feces and locked in a room. Blaylock's bond has been set to $250,000.



A Baytown woman has been charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury after court documents revealed horrific details on the welfare of her 11-year-old child.

Rachel Nicole Blaylock 41, is accused of failing to provide care for her non-verbal child, having him stay in deplorable living conditions, and flailing to provide proper dental and medical care.

Blaylock's bond has been set to $250,000.

Baytown mother allegedly left son covered in feces

The backstory:

An officer with the Baytown Police Department was called to a mobile home on E. Homan Street where Blaylock lived with her 11-year-old son. Blaylock's 11-year-old son was reportedly non-verbal and was formerly diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder while he was inpatient care.

According to court documents, the officer was allowed into the home by Blaylock and witnessed flies flying around the home and the smell of fecal matter. The officer reports seeing dried fecal matter on the floors.

Documents state the officer described the smell in the home as "bad enough she nearly threw up."

Rachel Nicole Blaylock, 41 (Source: Baytown Police Department)

Blaylock claimed that her son had problems going to the bathroom and would use it in his room, court records say. The 11-year-old would allegedly throw his "poop" in his room and out into the hallway.

Officials report Blaylock took the bedroom door off of the child's bedroom and replaced it with a screened door to keep an eye on him, and she would keep the door locked. Blaylock removed the door after her son had reportedly ran out of the house naked a few times. When the officer looked around the bedroom, she reported seeing fecal matter around the room and on the screen door, the document stated. His mattress was also described as "filthy."

According to the records, Blaylock's son had dried feces on his face, arms, hands, and underneath his nails.

SUGGESTED: Houston parents accused of leaving their 6-month-old infant unattended on Florida beach

When the officer told Blaylock the 11-year-old needed to go to the hospital, she commented, "I just can't drop everything I'm f****** doing and take him to the hospital so a quack a** doctor can say, 'ohh I don't know what's wrong with him,' so we can see another one."

Investigators also spoke with the 11-year-old's grandmother, who reported the young boy never went to school because he was not potty-trained and would take his clothes off. She also stated he would not get a bath very often. The grandmother could not unlock the screen door to his room, except for a few times, so she was not able to get him a drink or food during the day. According to records, the grandmother reported Blaylock, "is not a good mom."

Court documents mentioned medical records connected to the investigation. In the records, it described the 11-year-old as having dried feces on his teeth and all of them having decay. He reportedly had dried feces in various places on his body and dried urine on his legs. His extensive teeth decay was listed as being caused by malnutrition and neglect. Documents state he weighed around 46 pounds and the average weight for an 11-year-old boy is reportedly 88 pounds.