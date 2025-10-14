Houston parents accused of leaving their 6-month-old infant unattended on Florida beach

The Brief Two Houston parents are facing charges after being accused of leaving their 6-month-old infant on a Florida beach last Friday. Officials said they were called out to the beach in Miramar Beach in Walton County regarding a 6-month-old child left unattended beneath a tent. While deputies waited for other officials to arrive and assess the infant, the parents returned to the scene, where they both admitted to placing the 6-month-old under a tent for a nap before leaving with their other children, claiming they lost track of time.



Houston parents accused of leaving their infant unattended on Florida beach

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the parents, who have been identified as Brian Wilks, 40, and Sara Wilks, 37, of Houston, have been charged with child neglect without great bodily harm.

Officials said they were called out to the beach in Miramar Beach in Walton County regarding a 6-month-old child left unattended beneath a tent.

When deputies arrived, witnesses said the child had been left alone for nearly an hour while the parents walked down the beach with three other children.

Officials stated Good Samaritans immediately began caring for the child and contacted authorities.

While deputies waited for other officials to arrive and assess the infant, the parents returned to the scene, where they both admitted to placing the 6-month-old under a tent for a nap before leaving with their other children, claiming they lost track of time.

Officials said security footage obtained during the investigation confirmed the family was away for nearly an hour and did not bring their cell phone with them.

The 6-month-old child was evaluated and determined the child's vitals were normal, and they were not in distress, officials said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified and responded to the scene. The children were taken into custody by DCF pending the arrival of family members traveling from Texas.

Both parents bonded out of jail the following day on a $1,000 bond.