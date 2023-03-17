Baytown motel murder: Person of interest sought in connection to deadly shooting

article

The Baytown Police Department has identified a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel on Thursday.

Police said 36-year-old Demarcuse L. Jackson Sr. has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

BACKGROUND: Man found dead at Baytown motel, woman taken to the hospital: police

As FOX 26 has reported, officers were called out to a motel in the 3400 block of North Alexander in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man dead on the scene and a 33-year-old woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a Houston hospital to be treated for her injuries.

If you know where Jackson is, you're asked to contact the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371.