A firefighter in Baytown is fighting for his life after authorities said he suffered injuries while putting out flames at a home Sunday morning.

Details are limited, but according to the Baytown Fire Department, it happened around 9:40 a.m. when firefighters were called to a two-story home in Mont Belvieu's response area of the Country Meadows subdivision.

Responding crews found the home covered in flames and began working to put the fire out.

That's when at some point, Baytown FD says a firefighter suffered a "medical emergency" and a "mayday" was declared.

The unidentified firefighter was taken to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital by Mont Belvieu EMS and Baytown personnel.

No other injuries or deaths were reported, as of this writing, nor was the cause of the fire disclosed, but an investigation remains underway.