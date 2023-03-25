Frightening video shows the moments a truck fully engulfed in flames exploded overnight in west Houston overnight Saturday.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the driver was not in the truck when it happened around 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of W Loop N and Old Post Oak Rd.

(Photo: Screenshot from video captured by OnScene Houston)

Fortunately, no other injuries were reported, despite the severe damage to the truck and the flames spreading.

Since then, officials have cleared the scene, but as of this writing, no details were shared on what caused the truck to catch fire initially.

An investigation remains underway.