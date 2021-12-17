Baytown family fears loved one's funeral could have same tragic ending as vigil that left 1 dead, 13 injured

The funeral for a Baytown man shot and killed more than two weeks ago is on Saturday afternoon. But after a drive-by shooter opened fire on his vigil last weekend, people are afraid to go.

Yvonne Narcisse was hosting a vigil and fundraiser in Baytown last Saturday in honor of her 29-year-old son Jamal Narcisse.

BACKGROUND: Baytown drive-by shooting: 1 dead, 13 injured during vigil for murder victim



During that vigil, she found herself running for cover as bullets poured into the crowd of more than 50 people, children included.



"For someone to do this at this tragic time, with what I’m going through already and having all my grandbabies and all my family there; and to come and do innocent people that way that never did anything, that is a very hard feeling."

MORE BAYTOWN NEWS



Witnesses report seeing someone shooting out of a dark-colored sedan. The gunfire injured 13 people and killed a young mother identified as 25-year-old Disha Allen.

Disha Allen, 25, passed away after she was shot during a vigil in Baytown on December 12, 2021. (Photo provided by family)

Yvonne was hit in the foot, Jamal’s twin brother was shot several times, along with Yvonne’s boyfriend, a pastor, and his wife. Thankfully no children were injured, police later found the car involved in the drive-by abandoned and on fire.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



The suspect is still on the loose, and with Jamal’s funeral set for Saturday afternoon, his family fears the worst.



"Fearing that anything can take place again, we don’t know what these people are up to."



The Baytown Police Department sent FOX 26 the following statement:



"The Baytown Police Department is aware of the memorial services planned for Saturday. We have been in contact with both the family’s representative and the funeral service provider and working with them to ensure a safe funeral procession and service. The Baytown Police Department will work to provide the family every opportunity to have a safe celebration of life and memorial service for their loved one. We will provide a respectful presence in the area for the safety of all."