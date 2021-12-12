1 dead, 13 injured after drive-by shooting at vigil in Baytown

One person died and 13 others were injured when someone opened fire at an outdoor vigil in Baytown on Sunday evening, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. as about 50 people were gathered in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop at a vigil for a recent homicide victim from Baytown.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzales, a vehicle traveling toward Thompson drove by the location, and someone began shooting.

Fourteen people were injured. Three of them were transported to a trauma hospital by Life Flight.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the wounded individuals, Disha Allen, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Authorities say the motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects in this case is encouraged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers of Houston.

