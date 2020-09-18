Baylor University cancels game against University of Houston

Baylor University canceled its Sept. 19 game against the University of Houston. Baylor University reports the decision was made after Baylor didn't meet the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 game cancellation thresholds.

“Baylor contacted us Friday afternoon and determined that Saturday’s game could not be played due to COVID-related issues,” UH Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “We’re extremely disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches, and staff. They all have consistently done the right thing and worked tirelessly to be prepared for this game. We appreciate their dedication to adhering to not only the American’s testing protocols but the Big 12’s as well. With our student-athletes’ commitment to doing the right thing, we remain ready to play.”

The University of Houston will now open its 2020 season on Sept. 26 against North Texas at TDECU Stadium at 6 p.m.