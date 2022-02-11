Bars, restaurants in Houston where you can watch and enjoy the Big Game this weekend!

The Big Game is taking place on Sunday and there have been so many new bars opening in the Houston area. Here are some places you may want to check out.

Social Beer Garden located in the Heights just added a 20-foot TV to their outdoor patio. They also have a nine-hole mini-putt course, hammocks, plenty of seating, and crawfish.

McIntyre’s Downtown opened up a second location downtown, a huge 15,000 Square foot patio sports bar with 65 TV, Two huge LED walls, food trucks, crawfish. They have plenty of different types of seating arrangements with an open-air pavilion.

Diablo Loco on Richmond is getting loco with crawfish, wings, drink specials, and live music with DJ Jammin J.

Prospect Park Willowbrook has a big game party that goes into the night. They are kicking things off with a Cajun brunch they will also have crawfish, They've also got birria tacos, and plenty of TVs to watch your team on. After the game, stick around for zydeco Sundays.

Moonshine Deck in the Heights will have the big game going on with crawfish beginning at 12 p.m. with 50" TVs. Indoor and outdoor seating is available, as well as a dog-friendly patio. Don’t forget they’ve also got the self-serve pour my beer wall.

You can also get ready for playtime over at the Playground in the Heights, where are you can watch the big game on their brand new 250-inch big screen. Not to mention bottle service, drink specials, patio heaters, crawfish, and turkey legs courtesy of the Turkey Leg Hut to get you through the day.