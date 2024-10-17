BARC-O-Ween: Halloween-themed pet adoption on Oct. 19

Get into the spooky spirit while finding your new boo at BARC-O-Ween!

This event, hosted by BARC Animal Shelter and Petco Love, will allow attendees to meet adoptable pets with extended hours and waived adoption fees. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3300 Carr Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

There will also be food trucks, local vendors, giveaways, and activities for all ages. Families are invited to explore the festive event and potentially bring home a new companion. The first 75 adopters will get new swag!

BARC-O-Ween promises a day of fun while helping shelter animals find their forever homes.