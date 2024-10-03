A Barbers Hill ISD elementary school student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a school bus on Thursday morning.

The school district says the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sapphire Lagoon Street in the Joseph's Cove subdivision. School officials say the Elementary School South student was taken to a Houston-area hospital by emergency services to be assessed, but their injuries were non-life threatening.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

There were only two other passengers and the driver on the bus at the time who were not injured.

Local authorities are investigating the accident and Barbers Hill ISD is working closely with local authorities to help with the investigation.