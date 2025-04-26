Northwest Harris County: False bomb threat at H-E-B prompts evacuation, officials say

The Brief The H-E-B on Jones Road was evacuated due to a bomb threat. Deputies were alerted to the threat shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. No bomb was found in the store.



An H-E-B in northwest Harris County has been evacuated following a bomb threat, according to county officials.

Houston H-E-B evacuated

What we know:

An evacuation was prompted at the H-E-B store on Jones and West Roads.

Officials tell FOX 26 that they were told about the threat at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. A manager at the H-E-B said he received a call from a male who made the threat.

After the store was evacuated, a Harris County K9 team was called. Following a sweep of the store, nothing suspicious was found.

This is a breaking news report. We will update as more information becomes available.