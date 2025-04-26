Northwest Harris County: False bomb threat at H-E-B prompts evacuation, officials say
HOUSTON - An H-E-B in northwest Harris County has been evacuated following a bomb threat, according to county officials.
Houston H-E-B evacuated
What we know:
An evacuation was prompted at the H-E-B store on Jones and West Roads.
Officials tell FOX 26 that they were told about the threat at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. A manager at the H-E-B said he received a call from a male who made the threat.
After the store was evacuated, a Harris County K9 team was called. Following a sweep of the store, nothing suspicious was found.
This is a breaking news report. We will update as more information becomes available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office