Bacliff under boil water notice in Galveston County

The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management has issued a boil water notice for the Bacliff area.

Officials say the notice was issued due to a pressure drop in the water system from a water main break.

The boil water notice is in place as of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

During a boil water notice, all water should be boiled and called before consumption such as water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, and making ice, to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are destroyed.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Water may safely be used for bathing, laundry, household cleaning, washing dishes, or other activities not involving consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.