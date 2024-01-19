Former Yellow Cab headquarters full of hazardous debris cleaned after FOX 26 report

The old Yellow Cab headquarters at 1406 Hays Street was full of trash and debris on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Residents say they spent months trying to get elected officials to do something about the huge mess that attracted vagrants and vermin.

"You were able to just walk in here," said Victoria Villanueva with Super Neighborhood 51. "Anybody could tag, anybody could leave whatever they wanted to leave. You had vandalism and theft and all kinds of other things happening."

PREVIOUS STORY: Hazardous debris fills former Yellow Cab headquarters, sparks community concerns

"When I drove by here before I even knew you guys were here, I said ‘We have a problem’," said Mike Spears who represents the property. "So right away we mobilized a clean-up crew, I got a fencing contractor here. We're going to patch all the holes in the fence to keep people out. I've got painters on the way to paint all the graffiti."

What a difference two days make.

"I think it's amazing," Victoria said. "I think everybody that said they were going to do what they were going to do has done it."

"To see on January 18, it's all cleaned up was amazing and a lot of it was thanks to you and FOX 26 and bringing coverage to it," said Belinda Moreno, a community investor. "It's amazing to watch it."

"It's kind of a blessing in disguise," said Mike "I guess we found out about this the hard way, but we took action, and we're going to get it cleaned up."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Another issue residents near the north side are facing has nothing to do with Yellow Cab.

The city needs to fix a pipe which has been broken pipe for almost a year.

"We're letting it just spill out and tax dollars are gushing into the drain," Victoria said.