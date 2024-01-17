Hazardous debris fills former Yellow Cab headquarters, sparks community concerns

Years ago, this was Yellow Cab headquarters, 1406 Hays Street,

What it's turned into is much more than an eyesore and residents are demanding action from city hall.

Community activist Belinda Moreno says it's been like this for about 9 months, and it's only gotten worse.

"I haven't been here in months out of sight out of mind," said Mike Speers whose been working to get the property sold, "I worked her for 15 years and to see it like this is pretty sad.

What's been holding up the sale Speers said is environmental concerns.

"That process took longer than expected," he said.

"Right over here there were like 20 dogs eating on something," Moreno said.

Vagrants are living in the open buildings.

There are mounds of old documentation belonging to Yellow Cab.

"We've been trying to reach out to the owners we've been trying to get a hold of people," said Victoria Villanueva with Super Neighborhood 51. "We went by a locution only to find out it's a PO Box at a UPS store."

"There was some remediation that had to be done," Speers said.

The state just gave the green light for the property to be sold,

District H City Council member Mario Castillo is aware of this huge mess.

Residents say they will be watching to see how new city leaders handle the dangerous and unsanitary situation