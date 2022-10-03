Babysitter listed on Care.com indicted for raping children while on job

article

A babysitter once listed on Care.com has been charged with raping children while they were in his care, according to prosecutors.

The Summit County Prosecutor's Office in Ohio said 25-year-old Timothy Luna has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning. The office said the alleged crimes involved several children in multiple neighborhoods in the Akron, Ohio, area.

According to an indictment obtained by FOX Television Stations, Luna is accused of raping a 6-year-old child from December 17, 2021, through June 25, 2022, and a 9-year-old child from October 1, 2018, through October 15, 2018.

His importuning charge stemmed from an alleged online solicitation of a 13-year-old child, according to documents.

Investigators said Luna was listed on Care.com, a website for families to find babysitters and other services.

"We are horrified by this report and our thoughts are with any impacted family," a company spokesperson told FOX Television Stations. "We take the safety of our community very seriously which is why we require all caregivers to complete a background check before they can engage with families on our platform."

"This individual has been removed from our site, and we’ve taken steps to block him from ever re-enrolling. We have been in contact with law enforcement and are prepared to assist however we can and as this is an active investigation, we won’t comment further," the spokesperson added.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims.

VeryWellFamily offers tips on how to find a trusted babysitter. They include looking within your community first before seeking outside help. They also urge parents to check references to observe the babysitter with the children before offering the job.

