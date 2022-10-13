Avtivo! With Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez

It’s postseason! So what exactly does a Houston Astros starting pitcher like Framber Valdez listen as he’s getting ready for game day or as he likes to call it …"Activo!"

Valdez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, says Bachata music is in his heart.

However, when he’s ready to move and get motivated he listens to Dembow , a style of young Dominican rap music. Valdez says also dances salsa and merengue, which he says is good to get you going.

Some of his favorite artists include Elvis Martínez, Frank Reyes and El Alfa.

