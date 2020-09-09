Auto-train collision under investigation in North Harris County

article

An auto-train collision is under investigation in north Harris County.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Details are limited but the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred on the 12700 block of Homestead Road.

According to authorities, the two-mile-long rain dragged the truck approximately 50 yards.

(Source: Captain J. Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Advertisement

Authorities said no one was in the truck at the time of the collision.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

HSCO and Union Pacific are investigating.