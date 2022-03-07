Authorities searching for missing Conroe man last seen in Austin

article

Authorities need your help locating a missing Conroe man last seen in Austin on Saturday.

According to Texas Equusearch, authorities are looking for 31-year-old Timothy James Perez.

Perez was last seen near the intersection of I-35 and W. Parmer Lane in Austin.

Perez is described as a Hispanic male, 6'1" tall, 170 pounds, with dark brown eyes and black hair. He also has a long beard.

If you have seen Perez since his reported disappearance, you're asked to contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5000 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.