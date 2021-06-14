Authorities searching for missing 60-year-old man last seen in NE Houston

article

Authorities need your help locating a missing 60-year-old man.

According to Texas EquuSearch, 60-year-old Michael A. Lopez was last seen in the northeastern part of Houston on June 1.

Lopez was wearing a blue plaid shirt, black dress slacks, black shoes and a black & brown belt. Michael also has a tattoo on his left arm, and he has a short, business professional haircut.

If you have seen Michael A. Lopez or if you have any information concerning Michael’s disappearance, you're asked to contact the please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

