Authorities search for suspect who exposed himself near park in The Woodlands

A man exposed himself while a jogger was on the running trails behind Ridgewood Park in The Woodlands, authorities say.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the suspect approached the female jogger, touched her on the buttocks and then exposed himself.

She pushed him away, and he ran off north towards the soccer fields, the sheriff’s office says.

He is described as a Black male, 25 to 30 years old, 5’8" to 5’10" tall, with a muscular build. He was wearing a dark shirt, grey jogging pants and black and white shoes.

The sheriff’s office says those who are approached by a male matching the description on the trails or parks in the area should report it to law enforcement immediately.

The sheriff’s office also shared the following safety tips for exercising outdoors:

• Always pay attention to your surroundings and those around you

• Consider leaving one earbud out so you can hear and maintain situational awareness

• Exercise with friends or a partner

• As the days grow shorter, be aware and plan accordingly; avoid exercising alone after dark

• Consider taking a self-defense class; MCTXSheriff offers FREE R.A.D. Women's Self- Defense classes. Visit MCTXSheriff.org and click on the 'Women's Self-Defense' link at the bottom of the page