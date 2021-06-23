Authorities release cause of death on young woman’s remains found in Wharton Co.

article

Authorities have released new information regarding a young woman’s body that was found in Wharton County late last week.



The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.



According to the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, the woman’s remains were discovered off of County Road 225 around 10 a.m. June 18.

Authorities are still working to identify the remains.



The victim was found wearing a t-shirt with the word "OHANA" in blue. Under the word is a picture of the character "Stitch" from "Lilo and Stitch".



The sheriff’s office says she was wearing shorts with images of coffee mugs and donuts. She was also wearing a lightweight jacket with the brand name "Love Tree".



Authorities also shared a photo of the jewelry she was wearing.

Jewelry worn by the victim (Photo: Wharton County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on her identity, should call the Wharton County Sheriff's Office.

