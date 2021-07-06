Authorities on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in SE Houston

article

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston.

Houston police said the shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Park Place Boulevard in southeast Houston.

Authorities said preliminary investigation revealed that one suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told the call originated as a disturbance.

No additional information has been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.