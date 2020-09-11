Authorities investigating road rage shooting in North Harris Co., one person in custody

article

One person is in custody following a road rage incident in North Harris County on Friday afternoon, authorities said.



Authorities said they received a call of shots fired/road rage on the 500 block of Rankin, near the north freeway, around 12:45 p.m.

It was first reported by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office that two people were struck, however, when deputies arrived on the scene only one woman in a red-colored sedan was shot in the lower back.

According to Deputy Chief Thomas Gilliland, the sedan and a silver-colored Jeep, had been involved in a road rage incident that had started somewhere around JFK and the Beltway, then traveled south on Rankin Road, where they went westbound.

At some point when the vehicles were on Rankin, according to Gilliland, they were striking each other with their cars.

Then as the vehicles were approaching some construction on the roadway, Gilliland said the driver of the Jeep, who was pregnant, got out of her vehicle with a handgun and began firing several times as the sedan drove past her.

Gilliland said the sedan had another passenger and a 5-year-old in the back seat.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released later in the day.

The driver of the Jeep was taken into custody by authorities. Gilliland said a male passenger was in the suspect's vehicle and left the scene, but was being brought back to give his statement.

Gilliland said charges are expected to be aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

With all the recent road rage incidents occurring in the area, Gilliland said patience is key.

"With road rage, patience in this town is a virtue. A lot of people just don't have that.



It's unclear what led up to the road rage incident.