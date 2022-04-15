Video shows Austin city skyline recreated in Minecraft

How cool is this? Reddit user SavageManZhou recently shared images of a stunning recreation of the Austin city skyline and landmarks he created entirely in Minecraft!

He says he was inspired to build the skyline after moving to Austin to study at the University of Texas at Austin in 2020. He started the project at the end of 2020 and has been updating it since then, working on it mainly on weekends and breaks.

"When I first started, I didn’t intend to build the whole downtown skyline, [I] initially was only planning to finish the Texas capitol," he said. "It turned out well, so I added more buildings and garages around it along with the governor’s mansion."

All the measurements and references for the project are taken from Google Maps, Earth, and street view, he says, allowing him to measure distances and height of the buildings, as well as check archived satellite images and street views.

(SavageManZhou)

"Austin is a hilly town, and this Minecraft world is a flat world without any elevation changes, thus this Minecraft build does not necessarily accurately resemble the cityscape in real life," he said when asked what the most challenging part of the build was. "And the building process does require a lot of work and I’ve lost motivation quite a few times."

He says he's been playing Minecraft since he was 12 and only recently seriously began building actual replicas.

He says he has plans to expand the city, possibly westward along Cesar Chavez Street to Shoal Creek, with more buildings along Congress Avenue and around the Capitol, and even some of UT Austin.

Check out the video below to see more of his build:

