On Tuesday, the body of Audrii Cunningham, an 11-year-old girl who had been missing for six days, was found in the Trinity River.

In a statement sent to Fox26, Audrii's grandmother, Tabitha Munsch, and father expressed their grief over her death and the involvement of law enforcement.

It was expressed that her family is deeply grieved by the circumstances surrounding her death. They thanked law enforcement for their efforts in searching for Audrii and expressed gratitude for the community's support.

In addition, the family announced a public memorial service will be held at Livingston First Baptist Church on Friday, March 1, in honor of Audrii. The service will start at 5pm and continue until 8pm. It is requested that anyone attending wear purple.

The statement also mentions the man accused of killing Cunninngham, Don Steven McDougal,42, after TXDPS was able to connect him to Audrii's disappearance.

The family said the system failed them due to a loophole in McDougal's criminal history.

"Unfortunately, the system failed us due to a loophole in the sex offender registration system. Don Steven McDougal had a history of disrespect for young female children, but it did not show up when we checked the registry before allowing him to stay in an old camper in our backyard while he tried to start a new life. Had we been aware of what we know now, this man would never have set foot on our property, much less been a part of our little girl’s life", said Audrii's grandmother and father.

