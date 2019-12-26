Attorneys representing Austin mother's alleged killer release statement

article

The attorneys representing Magen Fieramusca, the woman charged in the death of Heidi Broussard, say they're anxious to review the evidence against their client.

A large search effort was launched when Austin mother Heidi Broussard went missing. That search led law enforcement to a home in the Houston area where Broussard's body and her 3-week-old baby were found. Medical examiners identified Broussard's cause of death as ligature strangulation.

Fieramusca, 33, was arrested in Harris County and charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse. She was later transported to Travis County Jail where her bail was set to $600,000 by a judge.

Attorney Jackie Wood represents Fiermusca and released the following statement:

"Mr. Brian Erskine and I are proud to represent Ms. Magen Fieramusca and are anxious to review the evidence collected thus far.

We are in the beginning stages of a very long process, but there are many questions that need to be answered.

At this time, we have no information from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office regarding additional charges and do not know when Ms. Fieramusca will appear in court.

As with every American accused of a crime, unless the State can prove these allegations beyond any reasonable doubt, Ms. Fieramusca is innocent."

An initial hearing has been scheduled for January 2.

