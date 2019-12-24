Baby Margo reunited with father days after being found with mother's body

article

3-month-old Margot Carey has been reunited with her father Shane Carey Tuesday after she was found near a Houston-area home on Dec. 19.

Baby Margo and her mother Heidi Broussard disappeared from Austin on Dec. 12. A welfare check on a home in the Houston area resulted in Margo's recovery and the discovery of Broussard's body in the trunk of a vehicle. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences reports the cause of death for Broussard is 'ligature strangulation'.

Broussard's "friend", Magen Fieramusca, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a human corpse. Fieramusca was transferred to Travis County over the weekend. There is no murder charge at this time.

Friends, family, and even those who did not know Broussard showed up to Garrison Park to honor Broussard's memory on Dec. 23.

Ty Carey, the father of Broussard's boyfriend Shane Carey, said he considered Broussard to be his daughter. Carey says the return of his granddaughter is a ray of hope on such a tragic story.

