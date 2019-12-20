Missing Austin mom, Heidi Broussard, cause of death 'ligature strangulation'

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has confirmed the body found at a Houston-area home is 33-year-old Heidi Broussard. Austin police say they were they also found Broussard's infant daughter.

Harris County medical examiners report Broussard's cause of death is strangulation.

Austin police have been searching for Broussard and 3-week-old Margo Carey, who haven’t been seen or heard from since December 12.

The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Bo Jack Drive on Thursday for a welfare check for a baby. Austin police say the baby was found to be healthy and is in the care of Child Protective Services. DNA testing is underway to determine if the baby is in fact Margot.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Broussard's body was also found at the scene. According to the medical examiner's office records, Broussard's body was in the trunk of a vehicle.

The Austin Police Department says a suspect has been charged. Court records show Magen Rose Fieramusca is charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

Missing Heidi Broussard and Margot Carey of Austin, Texas. (Austin Police Department)

Heidi Broussard and her daughter disappeared after she dropped off her son at school on December 12. Authorities believe the mother and baby returned to their residence before they went missing, but Broussard's car and her and her daughter's belongings were all still at the residence when Broussard's fiance discovered them missing and alerted police.

The community organized a search around Heidi's apartment, and fliers were put up on windows with their pictures.

The Austin Police Department set up a tip line specifically for information on the missing mother and baby.

