Funeral arrangements for Heidi Broussard announced

Funeral arrangments for Heidi Broussard have been finalized. This comes shortly after police found the Austin mother's body near a Houston-area home on Dec. 19.

Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles, LA, confirms visitation for Broussard will take place on Dec. 27 from 5-8 p.m. Visitation resumes the next day at noon.

Broussard's funeral service will be held Saturday Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.

Broussard and her 3-week-old daughter Margo Carey were reported missing from the Austin area on Dec. 12. The search for the two led police to the Houston area where they were both found. Baby Margo has since been reunited with her father.

An alleged friend of Broussard, Magen Fieramusca has been charged in the death of the Austin mother. Fieramusca has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse. She was taken into custody in Harris County and was later booked into Travis County Jail. Her bond is set at $600,000.

Missing Heidi Broussard and Margot Carey of Austin, Texas. (Austin Police Department)

MORE

Baby Margo reunited with father days after being found in Houston

Advertisement

Magen Fieramusca bond set at $600K; charged in death of Austin mother

Missing Austin mom, Heidi Broussard, cause of death 'ligature strangulation'

Woman, 33, and her 2-week-old baby last seen in Austin

Family of missing Austin woman, newborn pleads for safe return

Community organizes search for missing Austin mother, baby