The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says their 911 line is not being impacted by a cellular network outage affecting customers from several carriers across the country on Thursday.

Some sheriff’s departments around the country were reporting that the outage was affecting their 911 communications and suggesting alternatives like calling the non-emergency line.

RELATED: AT&T outage: Phone service down for thousands nationwide; Cricket, Verizon also impacted

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the HCSO 911 emergency dispatch center is fully operational.

(Photo By David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images)

HCSO says those who cannot access their cellular network to call 911 can use landlines, WiFi calling and voice over internet calls.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Customers have reported network outages with AT&T, Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile, Verizon and other carriers on Thursday.

SUGGESTED: AT&T outage: What works, and what doesn’t, without cell service on your phone

Many phones are showing "SOS" or "SOS only" in the status bar. This means the device isn't connected to a network, but phone users can still typically make emergency calls. However, some users were reporting that they were unable to due to the outage.