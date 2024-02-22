AT&T outage: What works, and what doesn’t, without cell service on your phone

An AT&T cellular outage on Thursday left thousands of Americans nationwide scratching their heads and wondering what was wrong with their smartphone.

Customers with Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile, Verizon and others also reported outages, according to data from DownDetector. The cause of the outages wasn't immediately clear.

Here’s what you can – and cannot – do on a smartphone while the cellular network is down.

Can I make and receive calls?

When the cellular network is unavailable, you can’t make normal phone calls. But you may be able to make and receive calls over a Wi-Fi network instead.

Wi-Fi calling is a built-in feature on many current smartphones. To see if this is available, go to your smartphone's settings and search for the feature.

Can I send and receive text messages?

When the cellular network is unavailable, you can't send and receive texts. However, you can if your phone is connected to the internet.

Can I send and receive emails?

Similar to calls and texts, you can send and receive emails on a phone that’s connected to Wi-Fi. Of course, email can also be accessed via a laptop or desktop computer connected to the internet as well.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced an "offline" mode for Gmail , allowing users to read, respond to, and search for messages even when they aren't connected to the Internet.

To access Gmail offline, you’ll need to download Chrome. You can only use Gmail offline in a Chrome browser, according to the company.

Go to Gmail offline settings Check "Enable offline mail." Choose your settings, such as how many days of messages you want to sync. Click Save changes.

Can I use Tap to Pay on my phone?

FILE - Man doing a contactless payment with smartphone at a bakery. (Credit: Getty Images)

Yes, tapping to pay – be it Apple Pay, Google Pay, or another – is a wireless way for customers to make a purchase with their phone, and you do not need cell data or Wi-Fi to use it in stores.

The technology uses short-range wireless near-field communication (NFC), a specialized type of radio-frequency identification technology, to make secure payments between a payment-enabled mobile phone and the checkout terminal.

Can I use Find My Friends?

Yes, you can use Find My Friends, but only if the device is connected to Wi-Fi.

What is ‘SOS,’ ‘SOS only?’

During the outage on Thursday, smartphone users reported seeing SOS or "SOS only" in the status bar. This means the device isn't connected to a network, but the phone users can still make emergency calls.

However, many reported being unable to dial 911 on Thursday morning – prompting sheriff departments nationwide to share their non-emergency numbers in case of an emergency.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.