ATCEMS: 26 car pile-up on SH 45 sends five people to hospital

First responders with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services and the Austin Fire Department responded to a 26 car pile-up on SH 45 earlier today. 32 people were involved in the crash and five had to be transported to local hospitals.

Drivers had been asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

According to ATCEMS, the multi-vehicle crash happened on an overpass in the 13600-13800 block of eastbound SH 45. Five people were transported to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, at least one person has been transported as a trauma alert.

4 ATCEMS ambulances responded to the scene but have since left.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.