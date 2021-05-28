At least one person dead from two-vehicle crash in northwest Houston

article

Officials say at least one person has died from a car crash in northwest Houston late Friday evening.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Details are limited at this time, as the incident is still active. However, it happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of Antoine Dr.

Two cars were involved in what appears to be a restaurant in the area but officials have not told FOX 26 how the incident unfolded or how many victims were involved.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene)

We'll continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP