At least one person dead from two-vehicle crash in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - Officials say at least one person has died from a car crash in northwest Houston late Friday evening.
Details are limited at this time, as the incident is still active. However, it happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of Antoine Dr.
Two cars were involved in what appears to be a restaurant in the area but officials have not told FOX 26 how the incident unfolded or how many victims were involved.
(Photo courtesy of OnScene)
We'll continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story.
