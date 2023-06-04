At least three people are behind bars and two vehicles were seized in west Harris County.

SEE ALSO: Harris Co. law enforcement agencies warn against 'street takeovers'

According to a tweet from the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division, deputies were called to a "parking lot takeover" on FM 529 in Katy.

Their tweet on Saturday noted four people were arrested, and two vehicles were seized.

However, a subsequent tweet by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified three people as Demetri Duncan, 20; Hoang Le Nguyen, 20; and Luis Castaneda, 21.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

The charges they're facing were not disclosed by HCSO, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.