At least 3 arrested, 2 vehicles seized after FM 529 parking lot takeover
KATY, Texas - At least three people are behind bars and two vehicles were seized in west Harris County.
SEE ALSO: Harris Co. law enforcement agencies warn against 'street takeovers'
According to a tweet from the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division, deputies were called to a "parking lot takeover" on FM 529 in Katy.
Their tweet on Saturday noted four people were arrested, and two vehicles were seized.
However, a subsequent tweet by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified three people as Demetri Duncan, 20; Hoang Le Nguyen, 20; and Luis Castaneda, 21.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP
The charges they're facing were not disclosed by HCSO, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.
Street takeover (Photo courtesy of Harris Co. Sheriff's Office)