Astroworld Festival lineup: Megan Thee Stallion, Marilyn Manson, Rosalia, Gucci Mane, Pharrell

Astroworld Festival is this Saturday and Travis Scott finally dropped the loaded lineup, which sees him headlining again.

This year's performers include Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion, Don Toliver and Houston All Stars - like last year's festival.

There's also rocker Marilyn Manson, Migos, Pharrell, Gucci Mane, Rosalía, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, DaBaby, Young Dolph and Key Glock, Pop Smoke, Tay Keith, and Sheck Wes.

More than 50,000 fans are expected to attend on Saturday

Travis wrote on Instagram that he's "been waiting on this day for 364 days."

Beyond the music, the festival is expected to again have carnival rides, food, and games at NRG Park, across the street from the former Astroworld location.

If you didn't snag a ticket before, there are a limited number of general admission tickets available now.