Astros-Rangers rivalry heating up with 'Rangers Roast' inspired Halloween decorations

The in-state MLB rivalry between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers is heating up as the two teams face off in the American League Championship Series.

Outside a home in Alvin, not far from Houston, one family is using the rivalry as motivation for their Halloween decorations.

"It’s all in good fun," said Greg Watkins. "The decorations look like they’re screaming a little bit, but it’s nothing scary. No pitchforks or anything like that."

The decoration theme is a "Rangers Roast". Astros skeletons can be seen holding rally towels while a Ranger spins over fire.

"I like the way he’s holding on to the stick and stuff, kind of like it’s burning," said Wyatt.

Watkins says they made a similar Halloween decoration in 2017 when the Houston Astros were playing against the New York Yankees. Now, the family hopes the Astros can keep the fire going and win another World Series.

"We should roast the Rangers and we shouldn’t let them go to the World Series," said Carson.

"I hope we win, I’m really excited," said Leslie Boudreaux. "I think we will. I think we’re going to do it."

The family says their neighbors seem to like what has become their annual ALCS decoration. With the Astros now up in the ALCS 3-2 over the Rangers, these huge fans know they’re just one game away from another World Series.

"I really like the Astros and I think they’re going to win the World Series this year," said Easton.