ALCS Game 5: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers, highlights

The Houston Astros were able to tie the American League Championship Series 2-2 after a 10-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Justin Verlander is the starting pitcher for the Astros in Game 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Can't watch the game live? We'll have all the highlights and major plays here throughout the game.

Alex Bregman hit a solo home run off Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the left field, giving the Astros an early lead.

Verlander tossed a 1-2-3 first inning for Houston.

The second inning saw Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena make a diving play on Josh Jung's ground ball to his left and throw over to first base for the final out in the bottom half of the second.