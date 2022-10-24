Astros fans pumped; getting all geared up for Game 1 of World Series

Astros fans are getting ready with their team gear for game one of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

"I was anticipating the sweep, because I had a feeling we were going to take it home," says Samantha Grush, Astros Fan.

The Houston Astros closed it out once more against the Yankees, now they’re World Series bound again.

Fans supporting their team had a clutch party at Minute Maid Park Monday as the team arrived back home.

The Grush family attended the event with their baby boy, Cole, and two daughters. The Leja’s family, who were expecting, were also there.

"My wife is about to give birth. It would be an awesome opportunity to see the baby born whenever the Astros win the World Series. Hopefully, we will take it out in the fourth," says Luis Leja, a fan.

"Yes, she’s actually 39 weeks today. Dhe’ll probably be a little mad giving birth, I'll be watching the game," says Leja.

The Astros Team store stayed open after the win Sunday night, giving time to fans who want to get all geared up.