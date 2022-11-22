The World Series Champions Houston Astros will be training in 2023 at the Ball Park of the Palm Beaches, and tickets are now available to get to see them.

From February through March, the Astros will be training in the warm weather and miles of immaculate beaches.

The 2023 Spring Training season starts Saturday, February 26 at 1:05 p.m. when the Astros host the New York Mets.

This will be followed by several spring matchups to look forward to including the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins, as well as a World Baseball Classic matchup against Team Venezuela!

To learn more about the 2023 Spring Training and get tickets, click here.