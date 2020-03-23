Asian Chamber of Commerce donates over $42,000 medical supplies to City of Houston

article

The Asian Chamber of Commerce along with several community partners collectively raised over $42,000 worth of medical supplies, which were donated Monday to the City of Houston.

Many Asian businesses have been hurt by the stigma around COVID-19, so the Houston-area Asian American community says it has spent the last few weeks raising supplies for the City of Houston to help curb COVID-19.

Asian Chamber Commerce donated the following:

• 10,000 Masks

• 40 Gallon of Sanitizers

• 800 Isolation Gowns

• 270 Goggles

• 500 Facial Shields

• 250 Boot Covers

• 3600 Gloves

“We as a collective body, including Chinese-American, Korean-American, Vietnamese-American, Japanese-Americans, Filipino-Americans and the various other AAPI ethnicities, are in support of helping Houston through this challenging crisis and will stand by Mayor Sylvester Turner and the City of Houston in whatever the needs are,” said Bin Yu, Asian Chamber Board Chair. “The City of Houston has been in support of our Chamber since our existence 30 years ago and we have built our campaign in rallying together where we titled it: ‘Together, Houston is Stronger!’”

In addition, The Asian Chamber is offering businesses around Houston a 2 months-free trial membership to participate in informational webinars and receive the online advertising services in business matching to help those affected by the ongoing crisis. This includes having their businesses and restaurants listed in our directory along with providing guidance to SBA and other relief funding to help with cash flow.

