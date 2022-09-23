Arrest made in connection to deadly Galveston shooting where man found shot to death in truck

Officials have a man behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in Galveston, where another man was found dead in his truck.

It all started on Sunday, July 28 in the 7200 block of Heards Ln where officers with the Galveston PD were called for reports of shots fired. Responding law enforcement there found a black truck crashed into a fence with a man, later identified as Lyzhon Bankston, 28, with several gunshot wounds.

Authorities rushed Bankston to the hospital in serious condition, where we're told he died from his injuries.

On Thursday, police arrested Clifton Lee Jones, 23, for his connection to Bankston's death.

As of this writing, officials have not released the motive behind the killing but said the 23-year-old was formally charged with Murder and is booked in Galveston County jail on a $250,000 bond.