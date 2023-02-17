article

A Harris County homeowner was grazed by a bullet after an armed suspect forced his way into a couple’s home on Friday morning, authorities say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred in the 8400 block of Glenn Elm.

The sheriff says the homeowner approached the male suspect who had entered the home, and the suspect shot toward the homeowner's head.

The homeowner sustained a graze wound but was able to get out of the house and call authorities, officials say. A woman in the house remained hiding.

Deputies arrived at the scene and apprehended the suspect inside of the home.

The sheriff says a weapon was recovered at the scene.

"I’m relieved the couple is fine, the wounded male is in fair condition and expected to survive," Sheriff Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. "Great work by our responding deputies and supervisor."