Argument over keys leads to deadly shooting in Montrose, police say

A maintenance man was killed in the Montrose area in an argument over keys late Thursday night.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

It happened just before midnight in the 1400 block of Marshall St. in Midtown That's where officers arrived to find a man shot in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary details from police was an unidentified shooter was demanding keys from a woman in an apartment with the victim. Authorities later identified the victim as a maintenance man and the shooter as an unidentified man.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

After investigators said the woman told the shooter she did not have keys, he took out a gun and fired his weapon. That's when officials said the unidentified maintenance man got up to confront him, but was shot in the chest.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

